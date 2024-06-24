‘We Are Not Free if Our Financial Flows Controlled’: Expert on Search for Alternative to CFA Franc

African Economists Explore Alternatives to CFA Franc Amid Calls for Financial Independence

The potential abandonment of the CFA franc has sparked extensive debate in former French colonies across Africa.

Lui Francois, head of the charitable foundation Way to Success, emphasized the significance of regaining financial autonomy: “We are not truly free if our financial flows are controlled.”

Francois criticized the CFA franc as a tool of ongoing colonization, asserting, “The one who controls financial flows controls you.” He highlighted the broader implications beyond currency, condemning what he perceives as paternalistic oversight that restricts self-determination.

“We seek alternatives to break free from constant control,” Francois stated, advocating for African economists to explore new economic frameworks. “Our goal is to transition from dependency to empowerment, fostering better outcomes than our current system allows.”

In addressing potential challenges, Francois viewed setbacks as opportunities for growth and learning, underscoring a proactive approach towards achieving financial sovereignty.