Geopolitics

US military looks for West Africa ‘Plan B’ after Niger ousting

By: David Okafor

Date:

U.S. General Visits Africa Amid Shifts in Military Partnerships

GABORONE, June 24 – Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has embarked on a rare trip to Africa to navigate the aftermath of Niger’s decision to expel U.S. military forces in favor of aligning with Russia, dealing a significant blow to American interests in the region.

General Brown arrived in Botswana on Monday for discussions with African defense chiefs, emphasizing efforts to sustain U.S. strategic presence in West Africa following the loss of bases in Niger. He acknowledged ongoing dialogues with countries like Benin, Ivory Coast, and Ghana, exploring potential alternatives for U.S. military capabilities formerly stationed in Niger.

The recent political upheavals across West and Central Africa, including multiple coups, pose challenges for U.S. engagement strategies. With shifting allegiances towards Russia by new military rulers, U.S. officials are reassessing their regional alliances and future security objectives.

Despite the setback, General Brown expressed optimism about maintaining diplomatic ties with Niger in the future, leveraging existing relationships to explore avenues for renewed cooperation.

“We are actively considering our next steps,” a U.S. official stated, underscoring the complexity of adapting to evolving security dynamics while addressing persistent Islamist threats in the Sahel region.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

