Trump Proposes Automatic Green Cards for College Graduates in the US

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that foreign students who graduate from American colleges should automatically receive green cards, allowing them to stay in the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking on the All-In podcast, hosted by several venture capitalists, Trump said, “You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country, and that includes junior colleges too.”

He proposed this idea after a host asked if he would commit to allowing the US to “import the best and brightest from around the world.”

Despite his historically harsh rhetoric on illegal immigration and recent criticism of President Joe Biden’s border policies, Trump floated this more lenient proposal. Known for his hardline stance on immigration, Trump has promised mass deportations, an end to birthright citizenship, and a reinstatement of his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries if reelected. Although he promised to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, only 452 miles were constructed by the end of his presidency.

Trump did not clarify whether his suggestion would apply to those who entered the country illegally. He emphasized the need to retain talented graduates, stating,

“I know of stories where people graduated from a top college or from college, and they desperately wanted to stay here and had a plan for a company, a concept.

And they can’t. Somebody graduates at the top of the class, they can’t even make a deal with a company because they don’t think they’re going to be able to stay in the country. That is going to end on day one.”