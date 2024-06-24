Menu
Trump Proposes Automatic Green Cards for College Graduates in the US

By: David Okafor

Date:

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that foreign students who graduate from American colleges should automatically receive green cards, allowing them to stay in the country.

Speaking on the All-In podcast, hosted by several venture capitalists, Trump said, “You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country, and that includes junior colleges too.”

He proposed this idea after a host asked if he would commit to allowing the US to “import the best and brightest from around the world.”

Despite his historically harsh rhetoric on illegal immigration and recent criticism of President Joe Biden’s border policies, Trump floated this more lenient proposal. Known for his hardline stance on immigration, Trump has promised mass deportations, an end to birthright citizenship, and a reinstatement of his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries if reelected. Although he promised to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, only 452 miles were constructed by the end of his presidency.

Trump did not clarify whether his suggestion would apply to those who entered the country illegally. He emphasized the need to retain talented graduates, stating,

“I know of stories where people graduated from a top college or from college, and they desperately wanted to stay here and had a plan for a company, a concept.

And they can’t. Somebody graduates at the top of the class, they can’t even make a deal with a company because they don’t think they’re going to be able to stay in the country. That is going to end on day one.”

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

