Trade Hub Awards $26.6 Million in Grants to Boost Nigeria’s Food Security

USAID Summit Drives Food Security in Nigeria via Private-Sector Collaboration

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA, Nigeria, June 24, 2024/ – Today, the USAID-funded West Africa Trade & Investment Hub (Trade Hub) convened a partnership summit titled “Collaborating for Enhanced Food Security in Nigeria.” The event underscored the transformative impact of public-private partnerships on Nigeria’s food security and economic growth.

The summit featured dynamic panel discussions, insightful presentations, product showcases, and fruitful networking sessions. Partners of the Trade Hub shared both successes and challenges encountered in implementing crucial food security initiatives. Notably, through the Feed the Future Initiative, the Trade Hub has allocated $26.6 million in co-investment grants to 33 companies.

These partnerships have yielded remarkable outcomes. Collaborative efforts between the Trade Hub and its partners have fortified food systems, boosted incomes, and fostered inclusive agro-development across Nigeria. Under the U.S. Government’s global hunger and food security initiative, these collaborations have spurred $171.2 million in private-sector investments, generated over 26,000 new jobs, and achieved nearly $400 million in domestic sales. These achievements highlight the effectiveness of partnership-driven strategies in fortifying food systems and advancing inclusive economic growth in Nigeria.

Michelle Corzine, Office Director of Economic Growth, Agriculture, and Power, reaffirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to Africa’s prosperity, emphasizing Nigeria’s pivotal role as a regional powerhouse. She underscored, “The U.S. government is deeply committed to Africa’s economic advancement, recognizing the continent’s vast potential for growth and development. As President Biden emphasized, ‘Africa’s success and prosperity are crucial for a better future for all.’ Acknowledging Nigeria’s pivotal regional influence, the U.S. is dedicated to supporting initiatives that enhance economic growth, foster trade partnerships, and bolster food security.”

The Trade Hub, funded by a $116.1 million USAID initiative, aims to enhance private sector competitiveness across West Africa. Operating in 16 countries, it targets $400 million in new private investments and aims to create 60,000 jobs. This summit exemplifies the Trade Hub’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable economic development through strategic partnerships.