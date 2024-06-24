Thuggery: Police Dislodge Thugs, Hunters from Kano Palace

June 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a bid to restore order and curb the resurgence of thuggery, the Kano Police Command has successfully dislodged local thugs, known as ‘Yan Daba’, from the main emir’s palace in Kano.

The palace, currently occupied by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, had been guarded by these thugs and local hunters posing as security guards.

A top security source told PRNigeria that the police action comes amid intelligence reports of an influx of ‘Yan Daba and ‘Yan Tauri (also known as hunters), mobilised from local government councils to the city.

The police have taken control of both the Gidan Rumfa and Nasarawa palaces, deploying personnel to vulnerable areas to maintain law and order.

The move, according to the source, aligns with relevant intelligence reports and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s directives to put an end to thug activities in the metropolis.

“We are acting on intelligence regarding the influx of ‘Yan Daba and ‘Yan Tauri, who are being mobilized from various local government councils to the city,” the source stated.

“We are also responding to Governor Abba’s concerns about recent ‘Yan Daba activities.”

“The police have cordoned off and secured both palaces, deploying personnel to selected vulnerable areas. The presence and activities of ‘Yan Daba, who use hard drugs and carry illicit weapons, pose security threats, especially during this tense period.”

While Emir Sanusi remains in Gidan Rumfa, the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has sought shelter at the Nasarawa mini palace, also under police protection.

Governor Yusuf Abba and his political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, support the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano. Kwankwaso has warned against any attempt to undermine the state government’s authority, emphasising that the people of Kano will resist such attempts.

Recently, a court voided Sanusi’s reinstatement, instructing the state government to halt the implementation of the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, 2024. The judge ruled that Sanusi’s reinstatement was null and void due to the government’s disregard for the court’s earlier order.

Some people believe that the police action is federal authorities’ plan to relocate Aminu Ado Bayero back to the main palace.”(www.naija247news.com).