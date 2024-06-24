Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Thuggery: Police Dislodge Thugs, Hunters from Kano Palace

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a bid to restore order and curb the resurgence of thuggery, the Kano Police Command has successfully dislodged local thugs, known as ‘Yan Daba’, from the main emir’s palace in Kano.

The palace, currently occupied by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, had been guarded by these thugs and local hunters posing as security guards.

A top security source told PRNigeria that the police action comes amid intelligence reports of an influx of ‘Yan Daba and ‘Yan Tauri (also known as hunters), mobilised from local government councils to the city.

The police have taken control of both the Gidan Rumfa and Nasarawa palaces, deploying personnel to vulnerable areas to maintain law and order.

The move, according to the source, aligns with relevant intelligence reports and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s directives to put an end to thug activities in the metropolis.

“We are acting on intelligence regarding the influx of ‘Yan Daba and ‘Yan Tauri, who are being mobilized from various local government councils to the city,” the source stated.

“We are also responding to Governor Abba’s concerns about recent ‘Yan Daba activities.”

“The police have cordoned off and secured both palaces, deploying personnel to selected vulnerable areas. The presence and activities of ‘Yan Daba, who use hard drugs and carry illicit weapons, pose security threats, especially during this tense period.”

While Emir Sanusi remains in Gidan Rumfa, the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has sought shelter at the Nasarawa mini palace, also under police protection.

Governor Yusuf Abba and his political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, support the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano. Kwankwaso has warned against any attempt to undermine the state government’s authority, emphasising that the people of Kano will resist such attempts.

Recently, a court voided Sanusi’s reinstatement, instructing the state government to halt the implementation of the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, 2024. The judge ruled that Sanusi’s reinstatement was null and void due to the government’s disregard for the court’s earlier order.

Some people believe that the police action is federal authorities’ plan to relocate Aminu Ado Bayero back to the main palace.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Embassy and Senegalese NGO rescue 24 Nigerian Girls from Sexual Exploitation
Next article
Court Dismisses HEDA’s Case Against American Tower Nigeria
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Dismisses HEDA’s Case Against American Tower Nigeria

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Legal Action to Halt Base Station Construction by ATC...

Nigerian Embassy and Senegalese NGO rescue 24 Nigerian Girls from Sexual Exploitation

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, in...

NDLEA Raids Snake-Guarded Shrine Storing Illicit Drugs In Edo

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law...

Actress Sarah Martins Calls Out Yul Edochie and Judy Austin Over N1Million Bounty

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Sarah Martins calls out...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Dismisses HEDA’s Case Against American Tower Nigeria

Cases & Trials 0
Legal Action to Halt Base Station Construction by ATC...

Nigerian Embassy and Senegalese NGO rescue 24 Nigerian Girls from Sexual Exploitation

Nigeria 0
June 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, in...

NDLEA Raids Snake-Guarded Shrine Storing Illicit Drugs In Edo

CrimeWatch 0
June 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Court Dismisses HEDA’s Case Against American Tower Nigeria

Emman Tochi - 0
× How can I help you?