Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market decline by 0.18%, sheds N103bn

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading of equity on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange closed bearish as VFDGROUP, MTN Nigeria, NESTLE and few other stocks closed the week lower, thereby shedding N103 billion week to date

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 0.18% to settle at 99,743.05 points and N56.424 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 3.3 billion units of shares were traded in 27,536 deals, valued at N53 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 52 stocks gained against 26 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Champion Breweries led other gainers in the course of last week with 32.54% growth, closing at N3.91 from the previous close of N2.95.

VERITAL KAPITALS, CHAMS, THOMASWYAT and JOHNHOLT grew their share prices by 31.08%, 23.16%, 20.69%and 20.28% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Unity Bank 19.40%, GUINNESS 16.18%, International Breweries 11.39%, C & I Leasing 10.98% and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance 10.42% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

VFDGROUP led other price decliners, shedding 79.99% of its share price to close at N40.60 from the previous close of N202.90.

Nem Insurance, Regency Alliance, Transcorp Hotel and MULTIVERSE shed their share prices by 17.28%, 10.64%, 9.98% and 9.68% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CAVERTON (9.62%), Nigerian Breweries (8.37%), FBNH (6.42%), WAPIC (5.71%) and MANSARD (4.55%) respectively. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha River Port Potential
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

