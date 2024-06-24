Stock market decline by 0.18%, sheds N103bn

June 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading of equity on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange closed bearish as VFDGROUP, MTN Nigeria, NESTLE and few other stocks closed the week lower, thereby shedding N103 billion week to date

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 0.18% to settle at 99,743.05 points and N56.424 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 3.3 billion units of shares were traded in 27,536 deals, valued at N53 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 52 stocks gained against 26 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Champion Breweries led other gainers in the course of last week with 32.54% growth, closing at N3.91 from the previous close of N2.95.

VERITAL KAPITALS, CHAMS, THOMASWYAT and JOHNHOLT grew their share prices by 31.08%, 23.16%, 20.69%and 20.28% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Unity Bank 19.40%, GUINNESS 16.18%, International Breweries 11.39%, C & I Leasing 10.98% and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance 10.42% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

VFDGROUP led other price decliners, shedding 79.99% of its share price to close at N40.60 from the previous close of N202.90.

Nem Insurance, Regency Alliance, Transcorp Hotel and MULTIVERSE shed their share prices by 17.28%, 10.64%, 9.98% and 9.68% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CAVERTON (9.62%), Nigerian Breweries (8.37%), FBNH (6.42%), WAPIC (5.71%) and MANSARD (4.55%) respectively. (www.naija247news.com).