Steps Underway to Tackle Airport Touts – Keyamo

June 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo says the Federal Government is making efforts to tackle the menace of tours and extortionists at the nation’s airports.

The minister, who made this known on his verified X account (@fkeyamo) on Sunday, expressed sadness over prevalence of touts and extortionists at the country’s international airports.

Keyamo said he had received series of complaints from Nigerians concerning touts and extortionists that were giving the nation a negative image.

“Just to set the records straight, most of the agencies involved in this menace are not under the control of the aviation ministry, though they are stationed at our airports.

“However, I have been working closely with other Ministers, arms of government and agencies who are responsible for these agencies and a solution is in sight.

“We are all working under the coordination of the National Security Adviser who called a meeting a few days ago on this issue and we shall soon unveil practical steps being taken to stem this ugly tide.”

The minister thanked Nigerians for their eternal vigilance on burning issues.

Keyamo affirmed he had received several complaints about the menace of begging and extortion at the nation’s International airports by a few unscrupulous persons that gave the country bad image.

“My phones are beeping every minute with messages about this from well-meaning Nigerians. We shall soon unveil practical steps being taken to stem this ugly tide.

“We thank Nigerians for their eternal vigilance on this issue,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).