Senate’s N30 Trillion Probe Delayed by Accountant General’s Missing Data

The Senate’s Ad-hoc Committee investigating the N30 trillion Ways and Means facility announced on Monday that the probe remains incomplete due to the Accountant General of the Federation’s failure to provide crucial requested information.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On March 11, the Senate established an ad-hoc committee, chaired by Senator Isah Jibrin of Kogi East, to investigate the loan disbursement, with a six-week deadline for submitting a report.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Jibrin confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing despite the elapsed timeline. He stated that while some findings have been made, essential information from the Accountant General’s office is still awaited.

He referenced a letter dated June 19, 2024, sent to the Accountant General, which read: “Request for Submission of Additional Information: You may recall our earlier letter on the above subject dated May 27, 2024, requesting the following additional information on Ways and Means, which you have yet to respond to.”

The required information includes:

Details of disbursements under Ways and Means

Names of the beneficiaries

Amount/date of disbursements

Purpose of the disbursements

Terms of the disbursement (where applicable)

Repayment schedule (where applicable)

Adherence to the repayment schedule

Senator Jibrin emphasized that this information is crucial for ensuring the thoroughness of the investigation.

“The purpose of an investigation is to produce factual findings, not merely to submit a report within a specified timeframe. The investigation into the N30 trillion Ways and Means facility is ongoing and not, in any way, stalled,” he said.