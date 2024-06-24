Menu
Investigative News and Reports

Senate’s N30 Trillion Probe Delayed by Accountant General’s Missing Data

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Senate’s Ad-hoc Committee investigating the N30 trillion Ways and Means facility announced on Monday that the probe remains incomplete due to the Accountant General of the Federation’s failure to provide crucial requested information.

On March 11, the Senate established an ad-hoc committee, chaired by Senator Isah Jibrin of Kogi East, to investigate the loan disbursement, with a six-week deadline for submitting a report.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Jibrin confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing despite the elapsed timeline. He stated that while some findings have been made, essential information from the Accountant General’s office is still awaited.

He referenced a letter dated June 19, 2024, sent to the Accountant General, which read: “Request for Submission of Additional Information: You may recall our earlier letter on the above subject dated May 27, 2024, requesting the following additional information on Ways and Means, which you have yet to respond to.”

The required information includes:

Details of disbursements under Ways and Means
Names of the beneficiaries
Amount/date of disbursements
Purpose of the disbursements
Terms of the disbursement (where applicable)
Repayment schedule (where applicable)
Adherence to the repayment schedule
Senator Jibrin emphasized that this information is crucial for ensuring the thoroughness of the investigation.

“The purpose of an investigation is to produce factual findings, not merely to submit a report within a specified timeframe. The investigation into the N30 trillion Ways and Means facility is ongoing and not, in any way, stalled,” he said.

Electricity Distribution Companies See 17% Revenue Increase in Q1 2024
Dapo Abiodun Elected Chairman, Soludo Vice of Southern Governors’ Forum
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

