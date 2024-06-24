Actress Sarah Martins Calls Out Yul Edochie and Judy Austin Over N1Million Bounty

June 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins calls out her colleagues, Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin over unpaid debt after they offered a N1 million bounty to arrest individuals over an alleged threat.

You may recall that Yul Edochie earlier offered a N1 million reward to anyone with useful information that would help apprehend those who had threatened his family on social media by creating pages.

In response to their offer, Sarah Martins posed an interesting question to them, asking if it was the N1 million they owed her they intended to use to track down their online bullies.

She pleaded with the bullies to quit threatening him at least until she received her payment which she gave to her former bestie to help influence their Ijele business.

Sarah also shared bank receipts alongside a screenshot of their conversation to back up her claim.

In her words: “Dear Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, I sincerely hope is not my 1million you re offering to pay people to track down your bullies?? Dear bullies, please stop threatening him ooo at least not until he pays my whopping 1m I paid his ijele for business influencing which she has refused to refund! Agreement is agreement! Pay my money.” (www.naija247news.com).