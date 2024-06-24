The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy following a Ukrainian attack on the Crimean peninsula using American-supplied ATACMS missiles, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

In a Monday statement, the ministry condemned the attack as a “new bloody crime by the Kiev regime patronized and armed by Washington,” referring to the shelling of Sevastopol the previous day.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack occurred around noon on Sunday, involving five ATACMS missiles armed with cluster munitions, which are banned in over 100 countries. Officials stated that four missiles were intercepted mid-air, while the fifth was damaged by air defenses, deviated from its course, and detonated over Sevastopol. The strike reportedly killed four people, including two children, and injured more than 150.

Ministry officials accused the United States of “waging a hybrid war against Russia” and becoming a party to the Ukraine conflict by supplying Kiev with advanced weaponry, including ATACMS missiles with cluster munitions. They also claimed that American military specialists were involved in planning the missile strike, making them equally responsible for the attack.

Ambassador Tracy was warned that Washington’s actions, which encourage Ukrainian hostilities, “will not go unpunished.” The US Embassy in Moscow has not commented, and the Pentagon stated it had “nothing to say” regarding the Ukrainian strike.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov highlighted a statement by President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that Moscow could deploy long-range weapons to target countries supporting Ukraine militarily.