NDLEA Raids Snake-Guarded Shrine Storing Illicit Drugs In Edo

June 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA raided a snake guarded shrine used to store illicit drugs in Igor community, Benin city, Edo state and arrested two female suspects.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 23, 2024, said operatives raided the shrine after detecting a specially constructed large hole storage in a wall covered with wallpapers and fetish objects.

“Different quantities of illicit substances such as methamphetamine, Loud, Colorado and Arizona, all strong strains of cannabis with a total weight of 8.743 kilograms, were pulled out from the deep hole dug in the wall of the shrine building,” the statement read.

“At least, two ladies: Sonia Chinonso Ezumezu and Risikatu Tijani were arrested during the intelligence-led operation on Tuesday 18th June 2024 after the big black snake guarding the shrine was demobilized.

“In the same vein, two suspects: Obi Ferguson,45, and Ernest Abanum, 46, were arrested on Saturday 22nd June when NDLEA operatives raided the Usen forest in Ovia South West LGA, Edo state where 209kg cannabis and a motorcycle were recovered.”(www.naija247news.com).