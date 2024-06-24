Naira exchanges at N1,485.53/$1 in the official market

June 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira recorded a marginal decline of 0.01 per cent or 17 Kobo against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday to exchange at N1,485.53/$1 compared with Thursday’s closing price of N1,485.53/$1.

Meanwhile, the Naira to Dollar exchange rate in the parallel market on Friday remained unchanged at N1,490/$1.

The domestic currency, however, maintained stability against the Pound Sterling and the Euro in the official FX market during the session at N1,884.09/£1 and N1,591.24/€1, respectively.(www.naija247news.com).