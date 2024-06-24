Menu
Lifeguard and Actor Tamayo Perry Dies in Shark Attack Off Oahu

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Tamayo Perry, a 49-year-old lifeguard and actor who appeared in the fourth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, has died after a shark attack off Oahu, Hawaii.

Perry, also known for roles in “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and “Blue Crush,” was attacked near Goat Island on Sunday afternoon, according to Honolulu’s emergency services.

The incident was reported by a caller who saw a man with apparent shark bites. Emergency services arrived at Malaekahana Beach just before 1 PM local time. Rescuers brought Perry, an Ocean Safety lifeguard and surfing instructor, to shore by jet ski, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics, said Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016 and was a well-known lifeguard on the North Shore. He appeared as a pirate in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” as reported by Honolulu’s Star Advertiser in 2011.

Following the attack, Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area.

Acting Honolulu Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager described Perry as “a lifeguard loved by all” and a professional surfer known worldwide. “Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” Lager said.

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi called Perry “a legendary waterman and highly respected,” describing his death as “a tragic loss.”

