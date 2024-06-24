Kenyan Police Prepare for Imminent Deployment to Tackle Gang Violence in Haiti

NAIROBI, June 24 (Reuters) – Kenyan police officers are set to depart imminently for Haiti to address the severe gang violence plaguing the capital Port-au-Prince, according to sources including four officers involved in the mission and a former police officer.

Kenya volunteered last year to lead an international effort aimed at combating the rampant violence in Haiti, where gangs exert control over much of the city and have been responsible for widespread atrocities including killings, kidnappings, and sexual violence.

The deployment, originally scheduled earlier, faced delays due to legal challenges domestically and escalating security concerns in Haiti, culminating in the resignation of the acting prime minister in March.

Four officers, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to publicly discuss the matter, confirmed that preparations, including the collection of weapons and personal belongings, were completed on Sunday evening in readiness for their departure.

Kenya’s government spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

President William Ruto presided over a departure ceremony on Monday for the initial contingent of 400 officers, emphasizing the mission’s significance in global solidarity and humanitarian intervention. An additional 600 officers are expected to join later, with a brief stopover planned in a third country en route to Haiti.

A former police officer in contact with members of the mission indicated that the departure is scheduled for Tuesday. Alongside Kenya, countries such as Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Chad, and Bangladesh have committed personnel to the 2,500-strong mission, predominantly funded by the United States.