Democracy Africa

Kenyan Leader William Ruto Open to “Conversation” with Protesters Against Tax Hikes

By: David Okafor

Date:

Kenyan leader William Ruto says he is ready for "a conversation" with citizens protesting against tax increases

Since Tuesday, Kenya has been witnessing thousands of mostly young people protesting against the government’s new tax proposals for the country’s 2024 Finance Bill.

The legislation includes a 2.75% levy on income for the national medical insurance plan as well as increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel.

However, after consultations with Ruto, the authorities removed on Tuesday a 16% value-added tax on bread and a new annual tax on motor vehicles from the bill.

On Sunday, Ruto announced that there are initiatives to address youth unemployment and enhance accessibility to higher education in the annual budget.

Mali's Goita Accuses France of Printing Counterfeit CFA Franc Notes to Damage Malian Economy
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group

