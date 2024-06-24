Menu
Geopolitics

Kenyan Expert: US Plans New Drone Testing Military Base in Cote d’Ivoire to Sustain Superpower Status

By: David Okafor

Date:

US Pursues Expanded Military Presence in Africa Despite Setbacks in Chad and Niger

Recent reports indicate the United States is in negotiations to establish a military base for drone testing in Cote d’Ivoire, underscoring its persistent efforts to bolster its footprint across Africa, particularly in the West. Dr. Gerald Peter Mutonyi, a lecturer at Kenyatta University in Kenya, highlighted that these moves are part of America’s strategy to maintain its global superpower status while seeking incremental strategic advantages.

“The US prioritizes alliances and deterrence strategies to safeguard its interests and uphold its superpower image,” explained Mutonyi. Despite setbacks in Chad and Niger, these failures are often downplayed to preserve the perception of American military prowess and effectiveness.

Mutonyi also suggested a nuanced view on US actions in combating terrorism in West Africa, noting underlying cultural dynamics and potential unintended consequences. “The US approach, influenced by historical distrust of Islam, may inadvertently exacerbate regional conflicts,” he observed.

As the US navigates its military engagements in Africa, Mutonyi cautioned that American presence tends to persist until strategic benefits are depleted, illustrating a pattern of engagement that aligns with broader geopolitical interests.

The pursuit of expanded military bases in Africa reflects ongoing efforts by the US to assert influence while adapting to evolving security challenges on the continent.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership.

