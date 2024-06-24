Menu
Search
Subscribe
JAMB

JAMB Sets July 18 for Policy Meeting on 2024/2025 Admission Guidelines

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled Friday, July 18, 2024, for the Policy Meeting on Admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chaired by Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, the meeting aims to establish minimum cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admissions cycle, according to Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Spokesperson, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The policy meeting serves as a pivotal event each year, setting the framework for the admission process and formulating guidelines. It also includes presentations on application statistics, evaluations of candidates’ performances, and the establishment of minimum admission standards across all tertiary institutions.

Key stakeholders expected to participate in the meeting include heads of regulatory agencies like the National University Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), heads of tertiary institutions nationwide, and representatives from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others.

Benjamin highlighted that during the session, the Registrar will present reports on the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and ongoing Direct Entry (DE) applications. The meeting will also analyze key performance indicators that may influence government policies regarding admissions.

“Stakeholders will be briefed on significant issues from the previous admission cycle and review the performance of candidates in the current year’s UTME to determine the minimum score for admission,” Benjamin stated.

He recalled that stakeholders had agreed on minimum admission requirements for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in previous years. Additionally, the meeting will establish admission criteria for the upcoming academic year, address unresolved issues from previous cycles, assess stakeholders’ compliance with guidelines, and recommend amendments as necessary.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kenyan Police Prepare for Imminent Deployment to Tackle Gang Violence in Haiti
Next article
Trade Hub Awards $26.6 Million in Grants to Boost Nigeria’s Food Security
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Canada Considers Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Supply Chain Concerns

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that Canada is...

Deadly Attacks on Synagogue and Church Rock Dagestan, Russia

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In a tragic turn of events, gunmen launched coordinated...

US Treasury Proposes Strict Rules on Investments in Chinese Tech Sectors

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United States Department of the Treasury has detailed...

Trade Hub Awards $26.6 Million in Grants to Boost Nigeria’s Food Security

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
USAID Summit Drives Food Security in Nigeria via Private-Sector...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Canada Considers Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Supply Chain Concerns

Geopolitics 0
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that Canada is...

Deadly Attacks on Synagogue and Church Rock Dagestan, Russia

Geopolitics 0
In a tragic turn of events, gunmen launched coordinated...

US Treasury Proposes Strict Rules on Investments in Chinese Tech Sectors

Geopolitics 0
The United States Department of the Treasury has detailed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Canada Considers Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Supply Chain Concerns

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?