JAMB Sets July 18 for Policy Meeting on 2024/2025 Admission Guidelines

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled Friday, July 18, 2024, for the Policy Meeting on Admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Chaired by Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, the meeting aims to establish minimum cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admissions cycle, according to Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Spokesperson, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The policy meeting serves as a pivotal event each year, setting the framework for the admission process and formulating guidelines. It also includes presentations on application statistics, evaluations of candidates’ performances, and the establishment of minimum admission standards across all tertiary institutions.

Key stakeholders expected to participate in the meeting include heads of regulatory agencies like the National University Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), heads of tertiary institutions nationwide, and representatives from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others.

Benjamin highlighted that during the session, the Registrar will present reports on the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and ongoing Direct Entry (DE) applications. The meeting will also analyze key performance indicators that may influence government policies regarding admissions.

“Stakeholders will be briefed on significant issues from the previous admission cycle and review the performance of candidates in the current year’s UTME to determine the minimum score for admission,” Benjamin stated.

He recalled that stakeholders had agreed on minimum admission requirements for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in previous years. Additionally, the meeting will establish admission criteria for the upcoming academic year, address unresolved issues from previous cycles, assess stakeholders’ compliance with guidelines, and recommend amendments as necessary.