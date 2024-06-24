Hungarian PM Orban Calls for Replacement of European Commission President

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for Ursula von der Leyen to be replaced as President of the European Commission, describing her five-year tenure as the “worst” in EU history.

Speaking to the German media group Funke on Sunday, Orban criticized the EU’s green transition, claiming it conflicted with the bloc’s economic and industrial interests. He also labeled the EU’s migration policies as entirely unsuccessful.

“The past five years have been perhaps the worst five years in the history of the EU. The successes of the European Commission and the Brussels elite are weak,” Orban stated. He emphasized the need for efficient leadership, suggesting that many talented politicians could do the job. Orban also pointed to the results of the recent European Parliament elections, indicating a voter desire for change in Brussels.

Voters shifted significantly to the right in the elections, with right-wing parties outperforming ruling coalitions in Germany and France. “But as it looks now, the same ruling coalition will remain in power. I’m not happy about the way things are going,” Orban said, adding that there is a “structural problem.” Despite the shifts, centrist parties retained a majority in the European Parliament, with von der Leyen’s European People’s Party (EPP) winning 190 seats.

Von der Leyen is seeking a second term as European Commission President, aiming to “build a broad majority for a strong Europe” and to keep Brussels on a “pro-Ukraine path.” Members of the​⬤