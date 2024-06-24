Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Hungarian PM Orban Calls for Replacement of European Commission President

By: David Okafor

Date:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for Ursula von der Leyen to be replaced as President of the European Commission, describing her five-year tenure as the “worst” in EU history.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking to the German media group Funke on Sunday, Orban criticized the EU’s green transition, claiming it conflicted with the bloc’s economic and industrial interests. He also labeled the EU’s migration policies as entirely unsuccessful.

“The past five years have been perhaps the worst five years in the history of the EU. The successes of the European Commission and the Brussels elite are weak,” Orban stated. He emphasized the need for efficient leadership, suggesting that many talented politicians could do the job. Orban also pointed to the results of the recent European Parliament elections, indicating a voter desire for change in Brussels.

Voters shifted significantly to the right in the elections, with right-wing parties outperforming ruling coalitions in Germany and France. “But as it looks now, the same ruling coalition will remain in power. I’m not happy about the way things are going,” Orban said, adding that there is a “structural problem.” Despite the shifts, centrist parties retained a majority in the European Parliament, with von der Leyen’s European People’s Party (EPP) winning 190 seats.

Von der Leyen is seeking a second term as European Commission President, aiming to “build a broad majority for a strong Europe” and to keep Brussels on a “pro-Ukraine path.” Members of the​⬤

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russia Summons US Ambassador After Ukraine Uses American Missiles in Crimea Attack
Next article
US says Ukraine can hit inside Russia ‘anywhere’ its forces attack across the border
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kenyan Leader William Ruto Open to “Conversation” with Protesters Against Tax Hikes

David Okafor David Okafor -
🇰🇪 Kenyan leader William Ruto says he is ready...

Mali’s Goita Accuses France of Printing Counterfeit CFA Franc Notes to Damage Malian Economy

David Okafor David Okafor -
Russian House in Chad Chief Criticizes CFA Franc as...

BRICS Tourism Could Surge Fourfold to 5 Million Trips by 2024, Russian Ministry Predicts

David Okafor David Okafor -
The Russian Ministry of Economic Development anticipates a significant...

Israeli war criminals: can the ICC lock them up?

David Okafor David Okafor -
The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s announcement on 20...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kenyan Leader William Ruto Open to “Conversation” with Protesters Against Tax Hikes

Democracy Africa 0
🇰🇪 Kenyan leader William Ruto says he is ready...

Mali’s Goita Accuses France of Printing Counterfeit CFA Franc Notes to Damage Malian Economy

Geopolitics 0
Russian House in Chad Chief Criticizes CFA Franc as...

BRICS Tourism Could Surge Fourfold to 5 Million Trips by 2024, Russian Ministry Predicts

News Analysis 0
The Russian Ministry of Economic Development anticipates a significant...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kenyan Leader William Ruto Open to “Conversation” with Protesters Against Tax...

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?