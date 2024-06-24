Menu
Flutterwave Streamlines Operations, Cuts 24 Jobs in Strategic Reorganization

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Flutterwave, a leading payment company, has streamlined its operations by laying off 24 staff members, constituting approximately 3 percent of its workforce.

This decision comes as the company refocuses on its core business areas, particularly enterprise payments and its Send App remittance segment.

Olugbenga Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave, explained the move on Monday, stating, “We have restructured our teams to optimize our capabilities in these key markets.

This strategic realignment necessitated the difficult decision to transition 24 employees.”

