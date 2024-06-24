Federal Government to Construct 2,000 Housing Units in Eight States

June 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government is set to begin construction on an additional 2,000 housing units in eight states across the South and North Central geopolitical zones under the Renewed Hope and Estates programme.

The housing units will be built in Ebonyi, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Benue, and Nasarawa States.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa will officially kick off the construction between June 26 and July 6, 2024, according to a Ministry’s official website statement.

This planned launch comes barely a month after the Federal Government began constructing 1,500 housing units in five northern states: Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, Sokoto, and Kano.

“The Hon. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa is set to officially flag off construction work for an additional 2,000 housing units in eight (8) States in the South and North Central zones of the country in continuation of the groundbreaking ceremonies for Renewed Hope Cities and Estates. States slated for the exercise include Ebonyi, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Benue and Nasarawa,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the construction schedule begins with a 250-unit housing project in Ebonyi State on June 26, 2024, followed by 250 units in Abia on June 27.

The project will continue with 250 units in Akwa Ibom on June 28 and 250 units in Delta State on June 29. Further construction includes 250 units in Osun on July 2, 250 units in Oyo on July 3, 250 units in Benue on July 5, and concludes with 250 units in Nasarawa on July 6.

The statement further detailed that each of these 250-unit housing projects will comprise 50 units of one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 100 units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

Additionally, the construction of these housing projects is expected to generate approximately 50,000 skilled and unskilled jobs, averaging 25 jobs per unit, thereby stimulating the local economies of the states involved.

The statement also highlighted that all housing projects under the Renewed Hope and Estates programme, totalling 6,612 units—including 3,112 units in Abuja, 1,500 units in Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, Sokoto, and Kano States, and the 2,000 units planned to begin next week—are scheduled for completion and commissioning by the end of 2024, ensuring they will be available for occupancy by Nigerians in need. (www.naija247news.com).