Aviation

FAAN deploys armed special force to 5 airports

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, on Monday inaugurated 120 officers of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) Special Force that would bear arms.

Kuku said this was part of her mission to beef up security across airports in the country.

While inaugurating 30 of the personnel at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Kuku said it was a constructive step to get Nigeria’s aviation security team kitted in line with global standards.

She said: “This is for them to help us in terms of securing our assets as well as the people within the aviation environment, specifically at the airports.

“It is remarkable for us, we are happy that we spent a significant amount of time in terms of training them and identifying the sort of individuals that are part of this squad.

“They are quite professional as you can see, and they will continue to engage as well as work closely with other security agencies.”

Kuku allayed the fear of the security team using excessive force in the course of its duty.

She advised passengers and other airports users to go about their businesses in an orderly manner.

According to her, the arms show that the team is an elite squad.

“What is critical is that we want to make sure that we can deter people. We hope that we do not have to use force. In the event that they need to, they will coordinate with all of the other security agencies.

“The focus is to make sure that they are helping us in terms of executing all of our desires, specifically around making sure that there are no illegal activities that go on.

“We are starting with the five international airports, that is Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu. There is a similar exercise going on.

“We do have about 120 people who have been trained. In Lagos, we have about 30 of them.

“You can see them, they are gallant, they are well kitted, ready to protect, and are ready to serve,” she said.

Kuku expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the support FAAN received from his office, the Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), and the national security adviser.

“We did have some challenges starting off initially but with their support, we have been able to get this rolling.

 

“We are also collaborating very closely with all of the security agencies across the airports.

“I was with the chief of air staff last week in Abuja, and he is working very closely with us,” she said.

On the next phase, the FAAN managing director said that campaigns against corruption at airports needed coordination, expressing hope that the inauguration was a step in the right direction.  (www.naija247news.com).

