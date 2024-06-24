Menu
Expert Suggests Preventive Tips to Combat Cholera

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Bauchi-based public health expert, Dr Hassan Musa has cautioned the people against constructing toilets near water points to curb cholera outbreak.

Musa said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Bauchi.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by eating food or water contaminated with the bacteria called vibrio cholera

He said that it was imperative to provide a distance of about 30 meters between latrine and water source to to guard against transmission of the bacteria.

The medical expert said the distance between a water source and latrine is important in reducing the risk of transferring pathogens between feces and food by flies.

“These pathogens are major causes of infectious diarrhea and intestinal worm infections.

“Pit latrines are a low-cost method of separating feces from people. A pit should be built in a reasonable distance from the house.

“Therefore, the distance from wells or surface water should be at least 20-30 meters to decrease the risk of ground water pollution,” he said.

Musa also cautioned against defecating and indiscriminate dumping of diapers in places that could be transfer into food and water sources.

“We need to clear drains, especially during the rainy season when the water table below is gradually coming up.

“It would get to a point where blocked drains might contaminate the surface water with the water below,” he said

He further advised people to imbibe good sanitation habits and get vaccinated against the disease, and ensure that food and sources of water are safe for consumption.

According to NAN, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared an upsurge of cholera cases since the onset of the rainy season in the country. NAN

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
