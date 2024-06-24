According to a report from the Financial Times on Monday, the European Union has devised a strategy to secure a $50 billion loan for Ukraine by utilizing profits from frozen Russian assets. This initiative, as detailed by the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell and corroborated by other sources, effectively sidesteps Hungary’s objections to legislation permitting the EU to transfer interest accrued from Russian funds directly to Ukraine.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Borrell emphasized that since Hungary had opposed the EU’s initial agreement on transferring revenues to Ukraine, it should not influence the decision regarding the use of these funds. Describing the EU’s approach as “sophisticated but legally sound,” Borrell acknowledged that it challenges established norms.

Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Western nations froze approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets, with the majority—around $280 billion—trapped within EU jurisdictions.

Earlier this year, Brussels proposed redirecting interest earned on these assets to procure weapons for Ukraine, a move met with resistance from Hungary. As a vocal critic of Western policies towards Ukraine, particularly regarding military aid to Kiev, Hungary stood in opposition.

Under the new arrangement led by the United States, profits generated by Russia’s frozen assets starting next year will be allocated towards repaying the loan for Ukraine. Officials familiar with the matter indicated to the Financial Times that the legal mechanism enabling the EU to access Russian assets is expected to ensure the loan’s disbursement.

Despite this workaround, Hungary retains the ability to block EU decisions to extend sanctions on Russian funds, which require renewal every six months by all 27 EU member states.

To address Hungary’s concerns, the EU proposed a compromise wherein Hungary’s share of EU funds would not contribute to supporting Ukraine, encompassing not only lethal weapons but all forms of aid. However, Budapest rejected this proposal.

Moscow has condemned the EU’s decision to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine as a clear act of illegal “expropriation,” highlighting ongoing tensions surrounding the conflict and its economic repercussions.