Geopolitics

Deadly Attacks on Synagogue and Church Rock Dagestan, Russia

By: By Naija247news

Date:

In a tragic turn of events, gunmen launched coordinated attacks on a church, synagogue, and police post in Derbent and Makhachkala, Dagestan, resulting in at least 20 fatalities, including civilians and police officers. The assaults have prompted a declaration of three days of mourning in the North Caucasus region.

The violence unfolded on Sunday, coinciding with the Pentecost festival for the Russian Orthodox Church. Videos circulated on social media and television depicted scenes of devastation, with the Derbent synagogue engulfed in flames and both religious sites and a police checkpoint under siege in Makhachkala.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that among the casualties were 15 police officers and an Orthodox priest, with five attackers “liquidated” during the operations. Authorities have initiated criminal investigations into what they describe as acts of terror, reflecting the severity of the assaults.

Governor Sergei Melikov expressed grief over the tragedy, declaring a period of mourning characterized by flags flown at half-mast and the cancellation of entertainment programming across the republic. Despite the gravity of the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed concerns of a resurgence in regional violence akin to previous decades, asserting national unity against terrorism.

The assaults mark a stark escalation in tensions within Dagestan, historically marred by sporadic unrest, yet now confronted with a renewed challenge to stability and communal harmony.

