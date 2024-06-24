Davido and Chioma Rowland releases their pre-wedding photos

June 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his bride-to-be, Chioma Rowland release their pre-wedding photos.

It is no longer news that the “Unavailable” crooner and his lover, Chioma are getting ready to tie the knot and say, “Yes, I do” to each other on June 25, 2024.

Davido took to his social media pages to thrill his fans with their stunning pre-wedding photos.

Excitements filled the hearts of his fans as they congratulated the couple ahead of their big day.

blord_official wrote: “Happy Married Life 👏”

kinggeorgetown wrote: “On this day, I pray for you, my brother, the king of Afrobeat, David Adeleke aka Davido. May the Almighty bless your home and keep sorrow away. I pray that the Lord strengthens your union and showers you with blessings. May joy always fill your home, and may your family stand strong. Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife, Chioma. No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper. Amen. 🙏 #Davido #Chioma #Chivido2024”

emperor_bolojay wrote: “King and Queen ❤️🙌 otilo bayen 001 n 002”

ashidapo said: “Congratulations my GENERAL

Reality TV star, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tonibaj, wrote, “I’m so happy!!!! @thechefchi❤️❤️❤️”.(www.naija247news.com).