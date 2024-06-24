Menu
South West

Dapo Abiodun Elected Chairman, Soludo Vice of Southern Governors’ Forum

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been elected as the new chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, succeeding the late Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, former governor of Ondo State, who passed away in December last year.

In the same meeting held at the presidential lodge in Abeokuta, the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, was elected as the Vice Chairman of the forum.

The Southern Governors’ Forum, comprising governors from the South-West, South-South, and South-East geopolitical zones of Nigeria, convened on Monday with 16 of the 17 governors in attendance. Notable attendees included Dapo Abiodun (Ogun State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State), Ademola Adeleke (Osun State), Godwin Obaseki (Edo State), Alex Otti (Abia State), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), Peter Mbah (Enugu State), Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti State), Bassey Otu (Cross River State), Charles Soludo (Anambra State), and deputy governors from Imo, Delta, and Ondo states. The governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, was absent.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Abiodun expressed his gratitude for the honor and pledged to continue contributing to national development.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

