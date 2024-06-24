Menu
Cases & Trials

Court Dismisses HEDA’s Case Against American Tower Nigeria

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Legal Action to Halt Base Station Construction by ATC Nigeria and MTN Nigeria Thwarted

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 24, 2024 — ATC Nigeria Wireless Infrastructure Limited (ATC Nigeria) (https://ATCNigeria.ng), a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, announces a significant legal victory involving recent litigation filed by the HEDA Resource Center.

The HEDA Resource Center initiated a lawsuit in the Federal High Court in Lagos on November 21, 2023. The suit aimed to prevent ATC Nigeria and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) from constructing or operating base transceiver stations near those owned by IHS Towers Nigeria Limited.

HEDA also filed a contempt of court case against ATC Nigeria’s CEO, Errol Ambler-Smith, seeking his arrest, although this case was subsequently withdrawn.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, the court dismissed HEDA’s lawsuit, ruling it speculative and without reasonable cause of action.

American Tower remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of legal compliance and operational integrity. We are gratified by the court’s recognition of the speculative nature of HEDA’s claims. We hope this outcome deters future speculative lawsuits. We thank our stakeholders for their continued support as we invest in and provide essential infrastructure for Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

