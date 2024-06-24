Menu
Boat Accident Kills Two Brothers in Niger

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two brothers have been killed in a boat accident which occurred at Kippo village of Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger state.

The Director of Media and Strategy, Malam Habibu Wushishi, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Minna

Wushishi, who said that the incident occurred at 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, added that the deceased were fishermen.

”The deceased fishermen were on board fishing on the river Niger when the boat capsized due to the heavy rainfall and windstorm.

”One of the bodies has been recovered while search and rescue operation is ongoing to recover the body of the other victim,”he said.

Wushishi also disclosed that bandits had simultaneously attacked Lanta, Tunga, Dnakau and Juweedna villages in Erena, Shiroro local government area of the state.

He said the incident occurred at about 5:30p.m. on June 20.

The director explained that the bandits rustled many cows, sheep and destroyed many houses, rendering over 600 persons homeless.

He said that the displaced persons from the affected villages were currently taking refuge at Erena and Kuta Internally Displaced Persons camps.

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
