Two Nigerian Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking in Ghana

Barely a week after 11 Nigerian girls were illegally transported to Ghana, two others have been rescued from organized human trafficking following an escape attempt that alerted authorities.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed on Tuesday that the two girls, whose rescue operation was facilitated by Chief Calistus, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) Ghana, are now in safe custody.

The girls, both from Lagos, were lured to Ghana with false promises of employment but were instead forced into prostitution upon arrival. One of the girls, the daughter of a pastor, resisted due to her faith, leading to threats and coercion from the traffickers.

“They cut our hair and made naked videos of us, threatening to make us mad or post the videos online if we tried to escape,” one of the girls recounted.

The girls revealed that they crossed into Ghana without passports and were handed over to traffickers known as “Oga Sunny,” “Miss Mary,” and “Nicki.” Despite occultic threats, one girl found the courage to escape after attending a service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Chief Calistus, alerted by the church, swiftly took action, although the principal trafficker was not present at the time of the rescue. He discovered another victim in the apartment, highlighting the dire conditions the girls endured, including starvation and physical abuse.

The rescued girls disclosed that over 30 people are still in captivity in the apartment. Calistus has assured that the girls will assist the police in their investigation to apprehend the traffickers.

Calistus called on Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of NIDCOM, to collaborate with the Lagos State government to rehabilitate the girls. Dabiri-Erewa assured that arrangements would be made to bring the girls back to Nigeria and hand them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“We will ensure these children’s lives are not wasted and fight this battle until we achieve victory,” Calistus declared.