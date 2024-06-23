Menu
Taiwan’s War Games to Simulate Real Combat Amid Rising China Threat

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s annual war games this year will closely simulate actual combat rather than serving as mere displays, reflecting a rapidly escalating threat from China, a senior official stated.

China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, has been conducting regular military exercises around the island for the past four years to pressure Taipei into accepting Beijing’s sovereignty claims, despite Taiwan’s strong objections.

Starting on July 22, Taiwan’s five-day Han Kuang exercises will adopt a new approach. A senior Taiwanese defense official, speaking anonymously, emphasized the urgent need to revamp the drills.

“In recent years, the enemy threat has changed rapidly,” the official said. “Our defense combat plan must also be continuously revised, and comprehensive combat training is becoming increasingly important.”

This year, elements previously staged for show, such as rehearsal drills, have been scrapped in favor of more realistic scenarios, including nighttime exercises and activities in the capital, Taipei. “It’s not about scoring points,” the official said. “We want the soldiers to wonder whether this is for real.”

The exercises aim to present challenges akin to actual combat, accepting potential mishaps like vehicle breakdowns as realistic hurdles. “War does not distinguish between night and day,” the official noted.

China’s defense ministry did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend. Previously, Beijing has stated that Taiwan’s military efforts are futile in preventing “reunification.”

Taiwan’s defense ministry announced in April that the war games would practice creating “kill” zones at sea to break blockades and simulate scenarios where China’s drills around the island could suddenly turn into an attack.

“Only with real-time, on-the-ground verification can we truly understand the capabilities and limitations of our troops,” the official said.

China held its own war games around Taiwan for two days last month following President Lai Ching-te’s inauguration, calling it “punishment” for his speech, which Beijing criticized as separatist.

Additionally, China has employed grey zone warfare tactics against Taiwan, using irregular methods to keep Taiwan on alert without direct conflict. This includes deploying balloons over the island and conducting almost daily air force missions near Taiwan.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. President Lai, who insists that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future, has repeatedly offered talks, but Beijing has rebuffed these offers.

The official declined to​⬤

