Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Update: Top Ten Gainers and Bottom Ten Losers

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

In the latest stock market movements, several companies experienced significant changes in their stock prices. Here’s a detailed overview of the top gainers and losers from June 14 to June 21, 2024.

Top Ten Gainers

  1. VERITASKAP saw a remarkable increase, jumping from 0.59 to 0.97, a 64.4% rise.
  2. CHAMS experienced a substantial boost, with its stock price climbing 56.0% from 1.50 to 2.34.
  3. GUINNESS surged by 41.3%, with shares rising from 49.55 to 70.00.
  4. DEAPCAP also performed well, increasing 40.0% from 0.40 to 0.56.
  5. PRESCO gained 34.4%, with its stock price moving from 267.20 to 359.00.
  6. ETERNA rose by 30.6%, advancing from 12.25 to 16.00.
  7. CHAMPION saw a 30.3% increase, with shares going up from 3.00 to 3.91.
  8. RTBRISCOE improved by 29.2%, rising from 0.48 to 0.62.
  9. OANDO experienced a 26.7% boost, with stock prices moving from 11.80 to 15.00.
  10. FTNCOCOA advanced by 21.8%, with its stock price increasing from 1.10 to 1.34.

Bottom Ten Losers

  1. VFDGROUP experienced a significant drop, plummeting by 80.0% from 202.90 to 40.60.
  2. MAYBAKER fell by 14.2%, with shares decreasing from 6.70 to 5.75.
  3. ETRANZACT saw a decline of 10.7%, dropping from 5.60 to 5.00.
  4. INTENEGINS decreased by 10.1%, with stock prices falling from 1.69 to 1.52.
  5. NASCON experienced a 9.9% drop, going from 40.85 to 36.80.
  6. FBNH fell by 9.8%, with shares declining from 23.45 to 21.15.
  7. MULTIVERSE saw a 9.7% decrease, with stock prices dropping from 12.40 to 11.20.
  8. DAARCOMM fell by 9.5%, going from 0.63 to 0.57.
  9. SUNUASSUR decreased by 7.0%, with stock prices falling from 1.29 to 1.20.
  10. JAPAULGOLD saw a 6.7% decline, with shares decreasing from 2.09 to 1.95.

The stock market continues to display volatility with significant gains and losses among various companies. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on market trends and make informed decisions based on the latest data.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

