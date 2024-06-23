Stock Market Update: Top Ten Gainers and Bottom Ten Losers

In the latest stock market movements, several companies experienced significant changes in their stock prices. Here’s a detailed overview of the top gainers and losers from June 14 to June 21, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Top Ten Gainers
- VERITASKAP saw a remarkable increase, jumping from 0.59 to 0.97, a 64.4% rise.
- CHAMS experienced a substantial boost, with its stock price climbing 56.0% from 1.50 to 2.34.
- GUINNESS surged by 41.3%, with shares rising from 49.55 to 70.00.
- DEAPCAP also performed well, increasing 40.0% from 0.40 to 0.56.
- PRESCO gained 34.4%, with its stock price moving from 267.20 to 359.00.
- ETERNA rose by 30.6%, advancing from 12.25 to 16.00.
- CHAMPION saw a 30.3% increase, with shares going up from 3.00 to 3.91.
- RTBRISCOE improved by 29.2%, rising from 0.48 to 0.62.
- OANDO experienced a 26.7% boost, with stock prices moving from 11.80 to 15.00.
- FTNCOCOA advanced by 21.8%, with its stock price increasing from 1.10 to 1.34.
Bottom Ten Losers
- VFDGROUP experienced a significant drop, plummeting by 80.0% from 202.90 to 40.60.
- MAYBAKER fell by 14.2%, with shares decreasing from 6.70 to 5.75.
- ETRANZACT saw a decline of 10.7%, dropping from 5.60 to 5.00.
- INTENEGINS decreased by 10.1%, with stock prices falling from 1.69 to 1.52.
- NASCON experienced a 9.9% drop, going from 40.85 to 36.80.
- FBNH fell by 9.8%, with shares declining from 23.45 to 21.15.
- MULTIVERSE saw a 9.7% decrease, with stock prices dropping from 12.40 to 11.20.
- DAARCOMM fell by 9.5%, going from 0.63 to 0.57.
- SUNUASSUR decreased by 7.0%, with stock prices falling from 1.29 to 1.20.
- JAPAULGOLD saw a 6.7% decline, with shares decreasing from 2.09 to 1.95.
The stock market continues to display volatility with significant gains and losses among various companies. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on market trends and make informed decisions based on the latest data.