Russia May Shorten Decision Time for Nuclear Weapon Use, Lawmaker Says

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) – Russia could reduce the decision-making time for using nuclear weapons if it perceives increasing threats, said Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian parliament’s defense committee.

This announcement follows President Vladimir Putin’s recent indication that Russia might revise its nuclear doctrine in response to heightened tensions. Kartapolov, a former commander of Russian forces in Syria and a lawmaker from the ruling United Russia party, stated that while it is too early to discuss specific changes, adjustments to the doctrine could be considered if threats escalate.

“Should challenges and threats increase, we can amend the doctrine regarding the timing and decision to use nuclear weapons,” Kartapolov told state news agency RIA.

Russia’s 2020 nuclear doctrine outlines conditions for nuclear weapon use, including retaliation to attacks with nuclear or other mass destruction weapons or conventional weapons that threaten the state’s existence.

Russia and the United States hold about 88% of the world’s nuclear weapons, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Both nations are modernizing their arsenals, while China is rapidly expanding its own.

Putin recently asserted that Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons to secure victory in Ukraine, signaling that the conflict is unlikely to escalate to nuclear warfare. However, he has not ruled out changes to the nuclear doctrine, influenced by hardliners in the Russian elite who advocate for swifter nuclear escalation responses.

The U.S. 2022 Nuclear Posture Review indicates that by the 2030s, the United States will face Russia and China as major nuclear competitors for the first time in its history.