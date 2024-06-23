NNPC to Complete OB3 Gas Pipeline by August to Boost Economic Growth

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced that the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline project will be completed by August this year, marking a significant step towards nationwide industrialization and economic growth through enhanced gas supply.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, confirmed the imminent completion during a project inspection in Delta State on Saturday. “This project is of monumental value to our country and is essential for delivering the gas revolution. I am confident that, by mid-August, this project will be completed,” Kyari stated. “Once completed, it will bring about 2.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas into our network, providing a much-needed boost to meet our country’s demand over the next year and a half.”

The OB3 Gas pipeline is designed to link the Eastern gas pipeline network with the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in the West and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Pipeline in the North, enhancing the national gas infrastructure.

According to a statement from Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, the River Niger Crossing operation has delayed the project for over three years due to previous technological failures. However, the new contractors, HDD Thailand/Enikkom and Tunnelling Services Group (TSG), have made significant progress using Micro-Tunnelling/Direct Pipe Installation technology, achieving about 860 meters of the 1,800 meters needed.

Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), expressed satisfaction with the current progress, describing it as ‘Renewed Hope at work.’ He mentioned, “I visited last year and doubted the completion timeline. But now, I am confident that by July or August, the project will be completed and commissioned by the President.”

Seyi Omotowa, the Managing Director of NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), also assured that the River Niger Crossing, the final phase of the OB3 Gas Pipeline Project, is on track to be completed on schedule with the new technology.

