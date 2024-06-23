Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

NNPC Retail Partners with PayGas Africa to Boost LPG Access in Rural Nigeria

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

NNPC Retail, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has partnered with PayGas Africa to enhance the accessibility and affordability of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in rural areas of Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following a strategic business meeting with PayGas and Saudi Arabia’s Oil Sustainability Programme (OSP), the agreement was signed on June 21, 2024, by NNPC Retail Managing Director Huub Stokman and PayGas CEO Philippe Hoeblich.

“This collaboration aims to rapidly deploy Micro-Filling Plant (MFP) solutions using modern technology to make LPG accessible and affordable in rural locations, empowering people with the freedom to pay as they gas,” NNPC Retail stated.

PayGas Africa, a South African-based LPG distribution company with subsidiaries across the continent, aims to make clean cooking fuel available in diverse locations to drive human development benefits.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Africa Cup of Nations Finals Rescheduled to December 2025
Next article
Nigeria’s Tinubu Orders Refunds and Punishment for Corrupt Civil Servants Drawing Salaries after Relocating Abroad
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Two Nigerian Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking in Ghana

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Barely a week after 11 Nigerian girls were illegally...

Nigeria’s Tinubu Orders Refunds and Punishment for Corrupt Civil Servants Drawing Salaries after Relocating Abroad

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
President Bola Tinubu has ordered that federal civil servants...

Africa Cup of Nations Finals Rescheduled to December 2025

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
CAIRO - The Confederation of African Football (CAF)...

Nigeria Resumes Production at Aiteo’s 50,000 BPD Oilfield After Leak

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
YENAGOA, Nigeria - Nigerian energy firm Aiteo has successfully...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two Nigerian Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking in Ghana

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Barely a week after 11 Nigerian girls were illegally...

Nigeria’s Tinubu Orders Refunds and Punishment for Corrupt Civil Servants Drawing Salaries after Relocating Abroad

Investigative News and Reports 0
President Bola Tinubu has ordered that federal civil servants...

Africa Cup of Nations Finals Rescheduled to December 2025

AFCON 0
CAIRO - The Confederation of African Football (CAF)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Two Nigerian Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking in Ghana

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?