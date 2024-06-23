NNPC Retail Partners with PayGas Africa to Boost LPG Access in Rural Nigeria

NNPC Retail, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has partnered with PayGas Africa to enhance the accessibility and affordability of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in rural areas of Nigeria.

Following a strategic business meeting with PayGas and Saudi Arabia’s Oil Sustainability Programme (OSP), the agreement was signed on June 21, 2024, by NNPC Retail Managing Director Huub Stokman and PayGas CEO Philippe Hoeblich.

“This collaboration aims to rapidly deploy Micro-Filling Plant (MFP) solutions using modern technology to make LPG accessible and affordable in rural locations, empowering people with the freedom to pay as they gas,” NNPC Retail stated.

PayGas Africa, a South African-based LPG distribution company with subsidiaries across the continent, aims to make clean cooking fuel available in diverse locations to drive human development benefits.