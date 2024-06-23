Menu
NiMets

NiMet predict 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Sunday

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 23, 2024.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and rainy weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja forecast morning thunderstorms on Sunday over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Jigawa, Taraba and Kaduna states.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, Borno, Adamawa Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Yobe, and Taraba states later in the day.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the central states` places like; Plateau, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue and Niger states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of; Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The southern cities are expected to witness morning rains particularly parts of Imo, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa and Lagos states,’’it said.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms to be accompanied with rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Lagos states in the afternoon and or evening hours.

According to NiMet, early morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Taraba and Kaduna states on Monday.

“While afternoon/evening period show prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi and Kaduna states.

“Early morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa states while afternoon and evening periods have prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Ekiti, Imo and Cross Rivers states with prospects of rains over parts of Abia, Imo, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, and Rivers states during the afternoon/evening hours,’’ it said.

NiMet envisaged morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi and Kaduna states on Tuesday.

According to it, thunderstorms are predicted over most parts of the northern region later in the day.

“With morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Niger states while thunderstorms are envisaged over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are predicted over the southern region with prospects of morning rains over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states while prospects of afternoon/evening rains are envisaged over the entire region,’’ it said.

NiMet advised public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

It urged Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecast from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

