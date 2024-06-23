Nigeria’s Tinubu Orders Refunds and Punishment for Corrupt Civil Servants Drawing Salaries after Relocating Abroad

President Bola Tinubu has ordered that federal civil servants who relocated abroad but continue to draw salaries must refund the money, and their department heads must be punished for enabling such behavior. He issued these directives at the annual Awards and Gala Night marking this year’s Civil Service Week in Abuja on Saturday.

During his recent visit to South Africa, Tinubu learned of employees drawing salaries from abroad without formally resigning. He commended efforts to address this issue but stressed the need for accountability and restitution.

“Culprits must refund the money they have fraudulently collected, and their supervisors must be punished for aiding and abetting this fraud,” Tinubu said. “The civil service is too important for such misconduct to be tolerated.”

Describing the Civil Service as the “bedrock” and “engine” of government, Tinubu emphasized its crucial role in delivering public services and called for ongoing reforms to bridge skill gaps. He praised the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P) for training future civil service leaders and urged swift implementation of these reforms.

Tinubu also acknowledged the challenges facing the Civil Service but assured of his administration’s commitment to cultivating and professionalizing human capital. “It is imperative to foster a culture of excellence and instill confidence among our civil servants,” he stated.

The event concluded the week-long program for the 2024 annual Civil Service Week.