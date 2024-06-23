Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Nigeria’s Tinubu Orders Refunds and Punishment for Corrupt Civil Servants Drawing Salaries after Relocating Abroad

By: By Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has ordered that federal civil servants who relocated abroad but continue to draw salaries must refund the money, and their department heads must be punished for enabling such behavior. He issued these directives at the annual Awards and Gala Night marking this year’s Civil Service Week in Abuja on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During his recent visit to South Africa, Tinubu learned of employees drawing salaries from abroad without formally resigning. He commended efforts to address this issue but stressed the need for accountability and restitution.

“Culprits must refund the money they have fraudulently collected, and their supervisors must be punished for aiding and abetting this fraud,” Tinubu said. “The civil service is too important for such misconduct to be tolerated.”

Describing the Civil Service as the “bedrock” and “engine” of government, Tinubu emphasized its crucial role in delivering public services and called for ongoing reforms to bridge skill gaps. He praised the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P) for training future civil service leaders and urged swift implementation of these reforms.

Tinubu also acknowledged the challenges facing the Civil Service but assured of his administration’s commitment to cultivating and professionalizing human capital. “It is imperative to foster a culture of excellence and instill confidence among our civil servants,” he stated.

The event concluded the week-long program for the 2024 annual Civil Service Week.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NNPC Retail Partners with PayGas Africa to Boost LPG Access in Rural Nigeria
Next article
Two Nigerian Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking in Ghana
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Two Nigerian Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking in Ghana

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Barely a week after 11 Nigerian girls were illegally...

NNPC Retail Partners with PayGas Africa to Boost LPG Access in Rural Nigeria

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
NNPC Retail, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum...

Africa Cup of Nations Finals Rescheduled to December 2025

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
CAIRO - The Confederation of African Football (CAF)...

Nigeria Resumes Production at Aiteo’s 50,000 BPD Oilfield After Leak

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
YENAGOA, Nigeria - Nigerian energy firm Aiteo has successfully...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two Nigerian Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking in Ghana

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Barely a week after 11 Nigerian girls were illegally...

NNPC Retail Partners with PayGas Africa to Boost LPG Access in Rural Nigeria

News Analysis 0
NNPC Retail, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum...

Africa Cup of Nations Finals Rescheduled to December 2025

AFCON 0
CAIRO - The Confederation of African Football (CAF)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Two Nigerian Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking in Ghana

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?