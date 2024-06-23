Nigeria’s Super Eagles Plummet to 38th in FIFA Rankings

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped eight places to 38th in the latest FIFA world rankings, released on Thursday, June 20, 2024, following a disappointing performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to the updated rankings on FIFA’s website, Nigeria has fallen from 30th to 38th globally and now ranks 5th in Africa. The top African teams are Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions, Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles’ decline is attributed to their recent match performances following the 2023 AFCON, where they finished as runners-up after a 2-1 loss to the host nation. In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Nigeria managed a 1-1 draw with South Africa and suffered a historic 2-1 defeat to the Benin Republic, jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Morocco has moved up one place to become the top African team, ranking 12th globally. They are followed by Senegal (18th), Egypt (36th), and Ivory Coast (37th) in the continental rankings.

Despite Nigeria’s struggles, South Africa remains 59th in the rankings, while Benin’s impressive performance, including victories over Nigeria and Rwanda, has propelled them to 91st. With four games played in the qualifiers, Nigeria currently sits in fifth place in Group C with three points. Their upcoming matches are against Rwanda (ranked 131st) and Zimbabwe (ranked 129th) in March 2025.

On the global stage, Argentina, France, Belgium, Brazil, and England occupy the top five positions.