Nigeria’s Eurobonds Show Yields Above 8% as of June 21, 2024

As of June 21, 2024, several Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds have reported yields surpassing 8%, reflecting the current market dynamics. Below is a summary of the latest performance and key metrics for these bonds:

7.625% Eurobond Maturing November 2025

Issue Date: November 21, 2018

November 21, 2018 Time to Maturity (TTM): 1.42 years

1.42 years Price: $100.29 (+$0.08 weekly)

$100.29 (+$0.08 weekly) Yield: 7.4% (-0.06%)

6.50% Eurobond Maturing November 2027

Issue Date: November 28, 2017

November 28, 2017 TTM: 3.44 years

3.44 years Price: $92.13 (-$0.56 weekly)

$92.13 (-$0.56 weekly) Yield: 9.2% (+0.22%)

6.125% Eurobond Maturing September 2028

Issue Date: September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021 TTM: 4.27 years

4.27 years Price: $87.29 (-$0.72 weekly)

$87.29 (-$0.72 weekly) Yield: 9.8% (+0.24%)

8.375% Eurobond Maturing March 2029

Issue Date: March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022 TTM: 4.76 years

4.76 years Price: $93.14 (-$1.22 weekly)

$93.14 (-$1.22 weekly) Yield: 10.2% (+0.35%)

7.143% Eurobond Maturing February 2030

Issue Date: February 23, 2018

February 23, 2018 TTM: 5.68 years

5.68 years Price: $85.89 (-$1.38 weekly)

$85.89 (-$1.38 weekly) Yield: 10.5% (+0.37%)

8.747% Eurobond Maturing January 2031

Issue Date: November 21, 2018

November 21, 2018 TTM: 6.59 years

6.59 years Price: $91.71 (-$1.41 weekly)

$91.71 (-$1.41 weekly) Yield: 10.5% (+0.32%)

7.875% Eurobond Maturing February 2032

Issue Date: February 16, 2017

February 16, 2017 TTM: 7.66 years

7.66 years Price: $85.72 (-$1.57 weekly)

$85.72 (-$1.57 weekly) Yield: 10.7% (+0.34%)

7.375% Eurobond Maturing September 2033

Issue Date: September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021 TTM: 9.28 years

9.28 years Price: $80.68 (-$1.52 weekly)

$80.68 (-$1.52 weekly) Yield: 10.7% (+0.30%)

7.696% Eurobond Maturing February 2038

Issue Date: February 23, 2018

February 23, 2018 TTM: 13.68 years

13.68 years Price: $76.20 (-$1.51 weekly)

$76.20 (-$1.51 weekly) Yield: 11.1% (+0.26%)

7.625% Eurobond Maturing November 2047

Issue Date: November 28, 2017

November 28, 2017 TTM: 23.45 years

23.45 years Price: $71.35 (-$1.81 weekly)

$71.35 (-$1.81 weekly) Yield: 11.1% (+0.28%)

9.248% Eurobond Maturing January 2049

Issue Date: November 21, 2018

November 21, 2018 TTM: 24.60 years

24.60 years Price: $86.40 (-$2.00 weekly)

$86.40 (-$2.00 weekly) Yield: 10.8% (+0.26%)

8.25% Eurobond Maturing September 2051

Issue Date: September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021 TTM: 27.29 years

27.29 years Price: $75.46 (-$1.57 weekly)

$75.46 (-$1.57 weekly) Yield: 11.1% (+0.23%)

These movements in yields highlight the evolving investor sentiment towards Nigerian sovereign debt and underline the necessity for informed decision-making by investors.