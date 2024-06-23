Menu
Nigeria Resumes Production at Aiteo’s 50,000 BPD Oilfield After Leak

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

YENAGOA, Nigeria – Nigerian energy firm Aiteo has successfully resumed production at its Nembe oilfield, which produces nearly 50,000 barrels per day (bpd), following a leak earlier this week in southern Bayelsa state. The company, which operates in a joint venture with the state oil company NNPC Ltd, reported that the leak occurred on Monday during routine operations.

Aiteo, addressing the issue promptly, stated, “Our dedicated team has worked diligently to address the issues caused by the recent incident and implemented enhanced safety protocols to prevent future occurrences.” The company expressed its satisfaction, saying, “We are delighted to confirm the resumption of production activities.”

The Nembe Creek facility, the largest of 11 fields under Aiteo’s oil mining lease, also produces significant amounts of natural gas that supply the Nigerian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at Bonny Island. This region has been heavily polluted due to decades of spills, impacting local farming and fishing communities.

Aiteo’s swift response and resumption of production underscore its commitment to maintaining operational integrity and environmental safety in its activities.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

