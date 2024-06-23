Menu
Nigeria Diaspora News

Nigeria Rescues 24 Women, Girls from Sexual Exploitation in Senegal

By: Adeniyi Kurt

Date:

A collaborative operation between the Nigerian Embassy in Dakar and a Senegalese NGO has successfully rescued 24 Nigerian girls from sexual exploitation in the regions of Tamaccounda and Kedougou, Senegal.

Acting Ambassador of the Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, Salihu Abubakar, disclosed the details of the operation to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday. He revealed that the victims, mostly girls and women aged between 11 and 24, with a significant number being underage, were trafficked to Senegal through Cotonou, Benin Republic, via the Mali-Senegal border for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

“These girls and many more are being trafficked to Senegal through Cotonou, Benin Republic via Mali to the Senegal border for prostitution,” Abubakar explained.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the majority of the victims were school dropouts from Edo and Delta states, with a few others from Imo, Abia, and two from Plateau. Abubakar confirmed that 22 of the girls had been repatriated weeks earlier, while the remaining two safely returned to Nigeria on Saturday.

Details regarding the victims’ health status and the duration of their exploitation remain undisclosed. However, the diplomat emphasized that the successful repatriation underscores the strong international cooperation between the embassy and the NGO, “Free the Slaves” (La Lumiere in French), in combating human trafficking.

“Our main goal and number one priority is to discourage the trafficking of our Nigerian girls to any part of the world for prostitution under any guise,” Abubakar stated.

Adeniyi Kurt
Adeniyi Kurthttp://guardian.ng

