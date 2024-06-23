Menu
Search
Subscribe
FGN Bonds

NBS to Distribute May 2024 FAAC Disbursement as DMO Plans N450 Billion Bond Auction

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to release the May 2024 Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement, ensuring federal, state, and local governments receive their allocations from the N1.87 trillion distributed in April 2024. This distribution stems from revenue collected in March 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Meanwhile, the Debt Management Office (DMO) is gearing up for a significant bond auction today, planning to issue three tranches of Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds valued at N450 billion. This auction includes a new five-year N150 billion bond, alongside reopenings of seven- and nine-year bonds, each valued at N150 billion.

During the previous auction in May, DMO successfully sold N378 billion across these bonds, with the stop rates for the longest tenure reaching 20.45 percent. The new nine-year bond, attracting N373.875 billion in subscriptions, saw N285.124 billion allotted, including N179.00 billion under non-competitive bids. Similarly, the seven-year bond received N76.875 billion in bids, with N62.975 billion allotted, and the five-year bond garnered bids totaling N100.56 billion, resulting in an allotment of N32.67 billion.

The second quarter’s bond auction calendar indicates the government’s aim to raise between N300 billion and N600 billion monthly, following substantial borrowings in the first quarter of 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates on these developments.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining N6bn into Economy Claims
Next article
Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha River Port Potential
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha River Port Potential

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Politics is being identified as the primary impediment preventing...

Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining N6bn into Economy Claims

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining...

NNPC to Complete OB3 Gas Pipeline by August to Boost Economic Growth

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has...

GTCO Rated Nigeria’s Strongest Brand and Best Banking Brand in Nigeria

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  Africa’s leading financial services institution, Guaranty Trust Holding Company...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha River Port Potential

Maritime 0
Politics is being identified as the primary impediment preventing...

Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining N6bn into Economy Claims

Analysis 0
Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining...

NNPC to Complete OB3 Gas Pipeline by August to Boost Economic Growth

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?