AI

Meta Platforms Discusses Integrating AI with Apple’s New iPhone System

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has reportedly engaged in talks to integrate its generative AI model into Apple’s recently announced AI system for iPhones, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Story:
June 23 (Reuters) – Meta Platforms (META.O) has initiated discussions with Apple (AAPL.O) to integrate its advanced generative AI model into Apple’s upcoming AI system for iPhones, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Apple recently unveiled plans to incorporate technologies from various AI companies into its devices, including potential collaborations with Google (GOOGL.O) and others globally. The move marks Apple’s strategy to diversify its AI capabilities amid ongoing discussions and amidst challenges in certain markets like China, where technologies like the Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT are restricted.

According to sources cited by the Journal, AI startup Anthropic is in talks with Apple to integrate its generative AI into Apple Intelligence. However, neither Apple, Meta, nor Anthropic responded to requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

While discussions are ongoing and not yet finalized, the potential partnerships would allow AI companies to expand the distribution of their services through Apple Intelligence. These collaborations could also involve AI companies offering premium subscriptions for their services within Apple’s ecosystem, although specific financial details remain undisclosed.

Additionally, another AI search startup, Perplexity, has reportedly been in discussions with Apple to bring its generative AI technology to Apple Intelligence, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Apple recently outlined its comprehensive AI strategy, which includes integrating new Apple Intelligence technology across its suite of applications, such as Siri, and incorporating ChatGPT into its devices.

The discussions underscore Apple’s proactive approach to bolstering its AI capabilities through strategic partnerships with leading AI firms, potentially enhancing user experience and functionality across its product lineup.

