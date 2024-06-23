Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Kremlin Criticizes U.S. Ban on Kaspersky Software as Unfair Competition

By: By Naija247news

Date:

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) – The Kremlin condemned the U.S. decision to ban sales of Kaspersky Lab’s software, calling it a typical move by Washington to stifle foreign competition with American products.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a ban on the sale of antivirus software made by Russia’s Kaspersky Lab in the United States, citing the Kremlin’s influence over the company as a significant security risk.

Announcing the ban, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “Russia has shown it has the capacity and…the intent to exploit Russian companies like Kaspersky to collect and weaponize the personal information of Americans.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Kaspersky was a “very competitive” company in international markets and that Washington’s decision was a “favourite technique of unfair competition from the United States.”

Kaspersky, which has indicated it will pursue legal options to preserve its operations, argued that the U.S. decision was not based on “a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services” and maintained that its activities do not threaten U.S. national security. The company also stated that it is privately managed and has no links to the Russian government.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Kaspersky Lab Executives Over Cybersecurity Concerns
Next article
Russia May Shorten Decision Time for Nuclear Weapon Use, Lawmaker Says
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire Outbreak In Christ embassy Headquarters as scores dead

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
June 23,2024. The headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church, located...

Tinubu Govt’s Approval of GMO’s Tela Maize In Nigeria Sparks Controversy Amid Safety Concerns

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Controversies and Reactions The adoption of Tela maize has sparked...

NiMet predict 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Sunday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Nigeria Rescues 24 Women, Girls from Sexual Exploitation in Senegal

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
A collaborative operation between the Nigerian Embassy in Dakar...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire Outbreak In Christ embassy Headquarters as scores dead

State of The Nation 0
June 23,2024. The headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church, located...

Tinubu Govt’s Approval of GMO’s Tela Maize In Nigeria Sparks Controversy Amid Safety Concerns

Farming & Livestocks 0
Controversies and Reactions The adoption of Tela maize has sparked...

NiMet predict 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Sunday

NiMets 0
June 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fire Outbreak In Christ embassy Headquarters as scores dead

Peter Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?