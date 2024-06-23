Kremlin Criticizes U.S. Ban on Kaspersky Software as Unfair Competition

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) – The Kremlin condemned the U.S. decision to ban sales of Kaspersky Lab’s software, calling it a typical move by Washington to stifle foreign competition with American products.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a ban on the sale of antivirus software made by Russia’s Kaspersky Lab in the United States, citing the Kremlin’s influence over the company as a significant security risk.

Announcing the ban, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “Russia has shown it has the capacity and…the intent to exploit Russian companies like Kaspersky to collect and weaponize the personal information of Americans.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Kaspersky was a “very competitive” company in international markets and that Washington’s decision was a “favourite technique of unfair competition from the United States.”

Kaspersky, which has indicated it will pursue legal options to preserve its operations, argued that the U.S. decision was not based on “a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services” and maintained that its activities do not threaten U.S. national security. The company also stated that it is privately managed and has no links to the Russian government.