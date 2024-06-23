Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

GTCO Rated Nigeria’s Strongest Brand and Best Banking Brand in Nigeria

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Africa’s leading financial services institution, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (“GTCO” or “the Group”), has added to its impressive haul of accolades as it was recently named Nigeria’s strongest brand and Best Banking Brand in Nigeria by Brand Finance and Global Brands Magazine, respectively.

These awards not only reaffirm GTCO’s position as a leading financial services group but also spotlights the Group’s enduring reputation as a customer-focused brand.
 
Over the years, GTCO has demonstrated remarkable commitment to shaping the future of financial services in Africa and is renowned for its innovative approach to customer service and stakeholder engagement.

The Group’s brand strength is underpinned by a strong commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions, fostering meaningful customer relationships, and Promoting Enterprise using its proprietary free business platforms.

Commenting on the two awards, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said:

“These achievements are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, as well as to building a truly international brand from our proudly African roots.

We are delighted to receive these recognitions and inspired to continue delivering our promise of enriching lives with every opportunity.”
 
GTCO is a leading financial services group with banking operations in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom alongside non-banking verticals in HabariPay, Guaranty Trust Fund Managers, and Guaranty Trust Pension Managers. Its leadership in the banking industry and efforts at empowering people and communities has earned it many prestigious awards over the years.

The Group’s flagship banking franchise, Guaranty Trust Bank, was named Nigeria’s Best Bank and Best Bank in CSR at the 2023 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, Best Banking Group in Nigeria by World Finance, and Best Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance.

Guaranty Trust Bank is featured in the Top 1000 Banks in the World and Top 100 Banks in Africa rankings by The Banker.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dangote Accuses International Oil Companies of Sabotaging Oil Refinery
Next article
NNPC to Complete OB3 Gas Pipeline by August to Boost Economic Growth
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha River Port Potential

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Politics is being identified as the primary impediment preventing...

NBS to Distribute May 2024 FAAC Disbursement as DMO Plans N450 Billion Bond Auction

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to...

Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining N6bn into Economy Claims

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining...

NNPC to Complete OB3 Gas Pipeline by August to Boost Economic Growth

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha River Port Potential

Maritime 0
Politics is being identified as the primary impediment preventing...

NBS to Distribute May 2024 FAAC Disbursement as DMO Plans N450 Billion Bond Auction

FGN Bonds 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to...

Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining N6bn into Economy Claims

Analysis 0
Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?