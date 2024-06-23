Fire Destroys Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy Church in Lagos State

LAGOS (June 22, 2024) – A devastating fire broke out on Sunday morning at the headquarters of Christ Embassy Church, owned by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State. The blaze resulted in the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Multiple videos of the incident, which occurred at the Love World Convocation Arena, were shared on social media. An X user, @Guavv918, posted, “JESUS CHRIST… I just got to church. And the building is on fire. Christ Embassy Church.. Head Quarters (CELVZ) Billings way Ikeja is on fire. Love World Convocation Arena Is On Fire. God have Mercy.”

This is not the first time the property has suffered from a fire. A similar incident was reported on March 18, 2014.

