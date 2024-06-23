Menu
Search
Subscribe
Maritime

Experts Urge Igbo Governors and Private Sector Collaboration to Unlock Onitsha River Port Potential

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Politics is being identified as the primary impediment preventing the operational launch of the Onitsha River Port, despite being commissioned three times since 1983, BusinessDay Sunday has discovered.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The port, deemed a potential economic powerhouse for Nigeria upon its operationalization, requires an estimated N16 billion for channel dredging. Shipping activities have historically thrived in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Warri since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, with significant stakeholder presence from the South East region.

Demand for the Onitsha River Port surfaced due to escalating shipping needs from the South East, culminating in its first commissioning in 1983 by late President Shehu Shagari, amid widespread regional enthusiasm. However, the port remained inactive for years, prompting subsequent commissions in 2012 by former President Goodluck Jonathan and in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Emma Akpaka, President of the Anambra Shippers Association, affirmed that since Buhari’s commissioning, efforts have intensified among Anambra shippers to activate the port. Speaking at a workshop organized by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) in Onitsha, Akpaka emphasized that the port’s success hinges on patronage from shippers across the South East, South-South, and Northern regions.

He called upon South East governors to visit the port, asserting that such visits would bolster stakeholder confidence and catalyze commercial activities.

In a bid to revitalize the port, Ifeoma Eloka, Vice President of Clarion Shipping West Africa Limited, estimated a dredging cost of approximately ₦16 billion for the port’s channels, achievable within 12 months. She urged importers in the South East to utilize the port, advocating for streamlined cargo handling to minimize demurrage.

Patricia Igwebuike, Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, disclosed that the Nigerian Customs Service has completed final inspections at the port. She highlighted the state government’s alignment with national transport policies, including feasibility studies for a comprehensive rail transport system, aimed at enhancing economic connectivity.

Acknowledging the port’s pivotal role in South East commerce, Igwebuike stressed collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Transport and stakeholders. She underscored that data indicates 70 percent of Nigeria’s container traffic converges in the South East, positioning the Onitsha River Port as a critical economic driver once operational.

Amid sentiments of political interference hindering the port’s activation, a businessman involved in clearing and forwarding operations lamented the pervasive influence of adverse politics in delaying the port’s development, echoing broader regional challenges in project realization.

Despite these hurdles, stakeholders remain optimistic about leveraging the Onitsha River Port’s potential to significantly bolster Nigeria’s maritime economy, advocating for concerted efforts to surmount existing obstacles and drive sustained economic growth in the region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NBS to Distribute May 2024 FAAC Disbursement as DMO Plans N450 Billion Bond Auction
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NBS to Distribute May 2024 FAAC Disbursement as DMO Plans N450 Billion Bond Auction

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to...

Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining N6bn into Economy Claims

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining...

NNPC to Complete OB3 Gas Pipeline by August to Boost Economic Growth

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has...

GTCO Rated Nigeria’s Strongest Brand and Best Banking Brand in Nigeria

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  Africa’s leading financial services institution, Guaranty Trust Holding Company...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NBS to Distribute May 2024 FAAC Disbursement as DMO Plans N450 Billion Bond Auction

FGN Bonds 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to...

Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining N6bn into Economy Claims

Analysis 0
Nigerians Demand Evidence and Transparency in NNPC Gold Refining...

NNPC to Complete OB3 Gas Pipeline by August to Boost Economic Growth

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NBS to Distribute May 2024 FAAC Disbursement as DMO Plans N450...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?