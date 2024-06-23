EU Pursues Defense Industry Partnerships with Japan and South Korea

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) – The European Union is seeking to establish security and defense industry partnerships with Japan and South Korea, aiming to jointly develop military equipment, reported the Nikkei on Sunday, citing a senior EU commission official.

This initiative marks the EU’s first security and defense collaboration with Asian nations. The Japanese business newspaper’s report from Brussels did not name the official.

The EU hopes to finalize a ministerial-level agreement with Japan by the end of the year, which could enable EU funding for joint projects managed by Japanese and European companies, according to the Nikkei.

Representatives from Japan’s foreign ministry, as well as South Korean and EU delegations in Tokyo, were not immediately available for comment on the report.

Japan, despite its constitution renouncing war, faces “the most severe and complex security environment since World War Two.” It has significantly expanded its defense industry in recent years due to perceived threats from China and North Korea. Last year, Tokyo signed a treaty with Britain and Italy to develop an advanced fighter jet.

In addition, Japan began talks with the United States this month to enhance defense industry collaboration under the U.S.-Japan Forum on Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition and Sustainment. These discussions have primarily focused on naval repairs in Japan to free up U.S. yards for warship construction but may extend to aircraft repairs, missile production, and military supply chain resilience.

Japan seeks to counter China’s increasing maritime assertiveness and has voiced concerns over potential instability in the Taiwan Strait. It has pursued deeper defense cooperation with the United States and the Philippines and conducted a maritime exercise with the U.S., Canada, and the Philippines in the South China Sea, where China’s territorial claims conflict with those of several other Asian nations.