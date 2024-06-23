Menu
Cocoa

Commodity Market Update: June 21, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

In the latest developments from the global commodity markets, various key commodities have witnessed diverse price movements as of June 21, 2024.

Crude Oil and Brent

  • Crude Oil edged slightly higher to $81.4 per barrel, marking a modest increase of 0.26% from the previous week. Over the past month, crude oil prices have climbed by 4.32%, reflecting robust demand amid geopolitical tensions and supply concerns.
  • Brent crude followed suit, rising by 0.35% to reach $85.9 per barrel. This upward movement is part of a broader trend that has seen Brent prices increase by 4.90% over the past month, bolstered by global economic recovery efforts.

Natural Gas and Gasoline

  • Natural Gas prices showed resilience, inching up 0.17% to $2.7 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). Despite a weekly decline of 5.08%, natural gas has managed a slight gain of 1.51% year-on-year.
  • Gasoline prices climbed by 1.09% to $2.5 per gallon, driven by increased demand as economies continue to reopen. Gasoline prices have risen by 5.12% over the past year.

Coal, Gold, and Silver

  • Coal prices dipped marginally by 0.92% to $134.8 per ton. Despite this weekly decline, coal has seen a notable year-on-year increase of 8.54%, supported by industrial demand.
  • Gold prices fell by 1.08% to $2,335.4 per ounce, influenced by a mixed investor sentiment amidst inflation concerns. However, gold remains up by 21.84% compared to last year.
  • Silver prices experienced a weekly decline of 3.13% to $29.8 per ounce, yet the metal has shown resilience with a robust yearly gain of 33.73%.

Agricultural Commodities

  • Wheat prices decreased by 3.20% to $567.3 per bushel amid favorable growing conditions and increased harvests. Wheat prices have declined by 24.64% over the past year.
  • Palm Oil prices inched up by 0.13% to MYR 3,962.0 per ton, reflecting stable demand from the food and biofuel sectors. Palm oil prices have risen by 11.23% annually.
  • Cocoa prices surged by 5.21% to $9,260.3 per ton, driven by supply constraints and rising chocolate consumption. Cocoa prices have soared by 194.17% over the past year.

The commodity market continues to navigate through dynamic shifts influenced by global economic conditions, geopolitical events, and supply-demand dynamics. Investors are advised to monitor these developments closely as they assess market opportunities and risks.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

