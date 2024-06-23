Bears Resurface as Investors Cherry-pick; ASI Retreats by 0.18% Weekly

The stock market experienced a volatile week, closing with a bearish sentiment as the benchmark index reversed last week’s gains, retreating by 0.18% to 99,743.05 points. Investors continued to rebalance their portfolios, seeking high returns amidst mixed economic data from Nigeria. Consequently, the market capitalisation of listed equities decreased by 0.18% week-on-week to N56.42 trillion, reflecting the market’s mixed sentiment and active trading. Equity investors lost N103.08 billion in two out of the three trading sessions this week, with the year-to-date return standing at 33.39%.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite the overall decline, trading activities showed positive momentum. The total traded volume increased by 25.4% week-on-week to 3.30 billion units, and the total weekly traded value surged by 21.8% to N53.16 billion. However, the number of trades decreased by 18.3% to 27,536 deals.

Sectoral performance was mostly positive, with the NGX-Consumer Goods, NGX-Oil & Gas, and NGX-Industrial Goods indices leading the gains with increases of 0.29%, 0.21%, and 0.10%, respectively. Stocks like GUINNESS, PRESCO, ETERNA, CHAMPION, CUTIX, and TOTAL contributed to these gains. Conversely, financial stocks faced sell pressure, with the NGX-Insurance and NGX-Banking indices losing 1.31% and 0.04%, respectively, due to negative price movements in VFDGROUP, FBNH, AIICO, FIDELITYBNK, and MANSARD.

Top performers for the week included VERITASKAP (+64%), CHAMS (+56%), GUINNESS (+41%), DEAPCAP (+40%), and PRESCO (+34%), driven by positive activities. On the other hand, VFDGROUP (-80%), MAYBAKER (-14%), ETRANZACT (-11%), INTENEGINS (-10%), and NASCON (-10%) were the top losers due to negative investor sentiment.

Looking ahead to next week, we expect mixed sentiment in the local bourse, driven by low valuations and portfolio repositioning for value stocks. As trading volume patterns fluctuate, suggesting buying interest in some sectors and profit-taking in others, investors are advised to focus on stocks of companies with strong fundamentals.