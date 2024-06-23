Africa Cup of Nations Finals Rescheduled to December 2025

CAIRO – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals will be postponed by six months, now scheduled from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. The tournament, initially planned for mid-year, will now take place in Morocco during the winter.

The rescheduling was necessitated by FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup, set to feature 32 teams in the United States in June and July next year. This change also impacts the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which has been postponed by 12 months and will now be held from July 5-26, 2025, in Morocco.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged the complexity of the decision, citing extensive discussions and a crowded international calendar. “The announcement of the dates of the AFCON in Morocco 2025 took much longer than expected, as there were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties,” said Motsepe. He emphasized CAF’s commitment to balancing the interests of African players at European clubs and maintaining strong relationships with other football confederations and FIFA.

The shift to a December start aims to avoid clashes with the expanded Champions League in Europe and mitigate the conflict faced by African players in European leagues, who often have to choose between club and country duties. This dilemma was one reason CAF initially moved the tournament to mid-year, beginning in 2019. However, the last two finals were held at the start of the year in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, leading to the recent rescheduling.

Morocco, which aims to bolster its tourism profile and showcase its capabilities ahead of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain, will now host the AFCON during the winter months. The 2025 Cup of Nations qualifiers will be played in quick succession during the international windows of September, October, and November this year. Following these qualifiers, the 24 finalists will have over a year to prepare before the finals kick off.